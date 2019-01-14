Sports ‘The real Manchester United’: De Gea says Solskjær has restored ‘happiness’ – The Guardian

#1
David de Gea said the Premier League was now seeing “the real Manchester United” after they won 1-0 at Tottenham to extend Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s perfect start to his time as the club’s caretaker manager.

De Gea was United’s hero, making 11 saves – the …



read more via “manchester united” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2AJ7oJ8

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top