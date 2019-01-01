Entertainment ‘There Is No Shortcut To Success’- Timaya Counsels Fans At One Lagos Fiesta 2018 – Nigerian Entertainment Today

#1
As the third edition of the annual One Lagos Fiesta came to a resounding close on December 31st , 2018, Timaya AKA Egberi papa 1 of Bayelsa had a few words of wisdom to bestow on his fans.

Timaya who has remained a strong force in the music industry …



via Nigerian Entertainment Today – http://bit.ly/2EZBYkM

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top