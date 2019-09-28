Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that many states were being used to fight Rivers State to achieve illegal grabbing of the state’s oil wells, Igbere TV reports.
Igbere TV reports that Governor Wike disclosed this while commissioning the reconstructed Birabi Street in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2mtYR9f
Get More Nigeria Political News
Igbere TV reports that Governor Wike disclosed this while commissioning the reconstructed Birabi Street in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2mtYR9f
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]