The supreme court has given its verdict on Atiku Abubakar’s appeal against President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.
After about five hours of sitting, a seven-man panel led by Tanko Mohammed, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), held that the appeal by the PDP presidential candidate lacked merit.
It upheld the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal which affirmed Buhari’s election.
Here is how the proceedings unfolded?
