Samson Siasia, former Super Eagles coach, has appealed the life ban slammed on him by world football governing body FIFA.
In a statement seen by TheCable on Thursday, Siasia’s lawyer filed the appeal to FIFA on August 27, 2019.
The statement also said that another appeal was sent to the Court of Arbitration for Sports on August 29, 2019
