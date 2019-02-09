Metro ‘Those Who Incite Violence in Nigeria’s Election Must be Held Accountable’ – US – Olisa.tv

#1
United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, says those who interfere in Nigeria’s election must be held accountable. In a statement released by the US state department Friday, Pompeo said the elections are Nigeria’s opportunity to solidify its place as the democratic leader in Africa.

“The United States government supports …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2UPsRYu

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top