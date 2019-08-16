The Argentine has already made an impact for LA Galaxy, and the club’s biggest star says he won’t be hanging around the league
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned LA Galaxy fans not to get used to seeing Cristian Pavon, who he claims is …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2YT0Yp1
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned LA Galaxy fans not to get used to seeing Cristian Pavon, who he claims is …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2YT0Yp1
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]