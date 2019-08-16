JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports ‘Too good for MLS’ – Ibrahimovic warns Galaxy fans not to get used to Pavon – Goal.com

#1
The Argentine has already made an impact for LA Galaxy, and the club’s biggest star says he won’t be hanging around the league

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned LA Galaxy fans not to get used to seeing Cristian Pavon, who he claims is …

argentina.JPG

read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2YT0Yp1

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top