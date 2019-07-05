Festus Keyamo, minister of state for Niger Delta affairs, has confirmed that he is friends with Jerry Ikogho (pictured wearing glasses), one of the cyber fraud suspects apprehended by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
A picture of Keyamo and Ikogho has been trending online, sparking different reactions.
Ikhogo is number three on the 77-man list of Nigerian fraud suspects released by the FBI on Thursday.
