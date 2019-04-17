Featured Thread #1
The Canadian High Commission in Nigeria has warned Nigerians to “shine their eyes” concerning reports that Canada is voraciously seeking millions of Nigerians to take up permanent residency in the North American country. Newspaper and magazine publisher Dele Momodu had tweeted the link to a story by CBTV …
