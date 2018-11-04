John Agim, spokesman of the defence headquarters (DHQ), has told members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) to be ready to face the consequences if they take on the military.
Members of the movement better known as Shi’ites clashed with soldiers in some parts of Abuja last week. The …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2AK7tgi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Members of the movement better known as Shi’ites clashed with soldiers in some parts of Abuja last week. The …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2AK7tgi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]