Politics ‘We Reclaimed Olusola Saraki’s Land Not Ancestral Home’ – Kwara Governor – The Trent

#1
The Kwara Government says the land reclaimed from the Saraki Family was not its ancestral home.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the chief press secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday, January 2, 2020....

kwara gov.JPG

Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2FmR2rC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[14]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top