Sports ‘What A Ball From Iwobi’ – See How Fans Are Reacting To This ‘Defence Spiting’ Pass From Alex Iwobi – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nigeria International, Alex Iwobi, ensured that the Gunners got back to winning ways by supplying a defence splitting pass for Sead Kolasinac to square for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to tap home thus making the scores 2-1. The Gunners have now gone 17 matches unbeaten across all competition since their back to …




read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2zptqQC
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top