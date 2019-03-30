Politics ‘What My Mother Told Me When I Wanted To Join Politics’ – Tinubu Reveals – Naijaloaded

#1
The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has revealed what his mother told him when he wanted to join politics. He made this known while speaking with journalists in Lagos on Friday after a prayer



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2uzEAPQ
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top