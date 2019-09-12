Metro ‘What wrong have we done?’ – Nigerians prepare to leave SA – News24

#1
Desperate Nigerians living in South Africa, including some who were forced to close their businesses following attacks on foreign nationals in Gauteng, are preparing to leave the country, lock, stock and barrel.

On Wednesday, scores of Nigerians and their children, armed with documents and their belongings, …

nigerins in sa.png

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2ULtWSq

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top