The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says the country need a focused and determined leader like President Muhammadu Buhari to gradually re-engineer the economy for the benefit of all.
Tinubu who noted that Buhari is the foundation for re-engineering and reinvigorating Nigeria’s economy for …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2BCC6qy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Tinubu who noted that Buhari is the foundation for re-engineering and reinvigorating Nigeria’s economy for …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2BCC6qy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]