A 42-year-old medical doctor, Daniel Ibeaji, yesterday revealed how he and his partners in crime murdered the billionaire owner of Fireman Generator, Chief Ignatius Odunukwe.
The victim was allegedly killed in a hotel room by Ibeaji and three others. Odunukwe was lured to the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TPe9Uf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The victim was allegedly killed in a hotel room by Ibeaji and three others. Odunukwe was lured to the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2TPe9Uf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]