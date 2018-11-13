Entertainment ‘You Are A Disgrace To Nigeria’ – Obanla Elizabeth Blast Aremu Afolayan For Insulting Buhari And Ambode (Video) – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
This weekend, Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan attacked President Buhari and Governor Ambode over the terrible state of the Nigerian Aviation sector.

This came after he had an unpleasant experience at the airport in Lagos and he took to social media to vent his anger....


via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2FiE01h

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top