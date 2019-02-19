Politics ‘You Are Not God’, Secondus Tells Buhari – Channels Television

#1
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus, has again condemned the President for ordering security agents to deal with ballot snatchers ruthlessly during the general elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari had admitted at the APC Caucus meeting on Monday that he had ordered security …


Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2BGWKU3

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top