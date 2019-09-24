After finishing runner-up for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award, the defender said he could not be compared to the Barcelona star
Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk insisted he cannot be compared to Lionel Messi, dismissing any suggestions he was disappointed …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2mIgOke
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk insisted he cannot be compared to Lionel Messi, dismissing any suggestions he was disappointed …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – https://ift.tt/2mIgOke
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]