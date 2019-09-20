Politics ‘You cuddled past dictators’ — presidency replies PUNCH again - The Cable

#1
The presidency has issued yet another response to PUNCH over its protest against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After the newspaper announced that it had taken the decision to henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s, Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the action is a proof of press freedom in the country.

buhari.jpg


read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top