The presidency has issued yet another response to PUNCH over its protest against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
After the newspaper announced that it had taken the decision to henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s, Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the action is a proof of press freedom in the country.
