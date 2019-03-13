AFRO DATE AGENCY(08107906879)



GET CONNECTED TO THE MOST RICHEST SUGAR MUMMIESSUGAR DADDIESGAYS & LESBIAN CONNECTION SERVICES BALOGUN JOSEPH... 08107906879



WE HAVE CONNECTION IN ALL THE STATE IN NIGERIA, GHANA, COTONOU, TOGO, CAMEROUN, IVORY COAST AND SOUTH ffAFRICA, WE ALSO HAVE SERVICES IN BOTH EUROPE AND AMERICAN COUNTRIES SUCH AS USA, UK, GERMANY, BRAZIL, HOLLAND, CANADA, MALAYSIA AND SOME OTHER OVERSEA COUNTRIES, MAXIMUM SECURITY IS GUARANTEE FROM ANY SERVCE WE GIVE TO YOU ,this is a 1st class dating Organisation, registered, licenced, we have top class people, both men and women, boys and girls, looking for opportunity to mingle and be friends, we have high class and rich sugar mummies, sugar daddies and lesbian single ladies and mummies, who are top shots, the likes ofpoliticians, directors, bankers, managers, executives, enterpreneur, oil barons, we have clients outside nigeria in Uk, South Africa, Ghana, Beninrepublic, Dubai, Usa.Metrodate has track records of providing you with the elite money clients in our organisation, peolpe willing to assist you financially, help you in procuring contracts, job Opportunities, business opportunity and even assisting you above your limit, we remain reliable, capable at what we do and we remain the only registered Dating Agency in Nigeria, rated number 1 by google and also awarded by Ovasion magazine and naija entertainment for best coordinated and secure dating agency and the only agency registered on Vconnect in Nigeria, with track records of testimonies on our website and the only agency with a Facebook like page and a personal Facebook with office in Abuja and office in Tamale ghana, we have clientsLagos, Abuja, Calabar, port, Benin, Delta, Ibadan, Kwara, Jos, Kaduna, Osun, Lokoja, Enugu, Anambra, Imo and also in Benue state, we look forward in meeting you at our office and offering you a 1st class reliable service with guaranteed outcome, you are also advised to check us upVanguardonline, Thisday, ekolist, hint, and also on the lagos city magazine, we have qualified hands that can assist you in your request and if you want singles relationship within your age range that might lead to relationship and even marriage its practically free on the website just go and create a free profile for yourself, but if you want our advance services such as sugar mummies and daddies its only for registered members only, we also assist you in getting Fashion jobs, modeling jobs, ushering jobs and also helping you and training you in being a brand ambassador.welcome to LOVE CONNECT SUGAR MUMMY AGENCY were your dreams can be realised, and heaven help those who help themselvesStart calling its your chance dial 08107906879 - for Nigerians onlyinternational calls only +2348107906879,Facebook id--Balogun Kunle Joseph



Official Websites--www.theloveconnections.com



Official Magazine---loveconnection Magazine



Mobile Phone NUmber--08107906879