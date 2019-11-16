Metro ’28m Nigerians living with Hepatitis virus’ – Newtelegraph

At least 28 million Nigerians are living with the Hepatitis B virus, with more than half of the number unaware of their medical condition.

A Professor of Gastroentorology/Hepatology at the Bayero University, Kano, Adamu Alhaji Samaila, made the frightening revelation Friday, at an awareness lecture and screening excercise for Hepatitis …

