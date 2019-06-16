Metro ’34 killed’, houses burnt as Zamfara boils again – TheCable

At least 34 people were killed after suspected bandits attacked three villages in Shinkafi local government of Zamfara state on Friday. The affected villages are Gidan Wawo-Katuru, Tungar Kaho-Galadi and Kyalido-Katuru. A source told TheCable that the attackers, who came on motorcycles, set many houses on fire and shot …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2Kj4Fg7
