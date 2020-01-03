President Muhammadu Buhari says 90 percent of Boko Haram victims are Muslims and that the insurgents are seeking to use religion to divide Nigerians.
He said there is no room for those who seek to divide Nigerians on the basis of religion.
The president said this in an article on Christianity Today on the death of Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of Adamawa state on Monday.
Andimi was abducted in Michika and killed by Boko Haram insurgents
