Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has taken to social media to speak into existence one of his heart desires.
The ‘Soapy’ crooner, who recently dropped his EP, took to his Twitter page to speak on one of his songs, ‘Tesumole’, saying he believes he …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2PG8SMa
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The ‘Soapy’ crooner, who recently dropped his EP, took to his Twitter page to speak on one of his songs, ‘Tesumole’, saying he believes he …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2PG8SMa
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]