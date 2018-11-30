Ik Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia has taken to her IG to show support for feminists as she advises all men to show respect to their wives.
Supporting the equal right concept, she highlighted that ‘a woman needs to be spoilt by a man, regardless of how much she makes’.....
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2RppaHM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Supporting the equal right concept, she highlighted that ‘a woman needs to be spoilt by a man, regardless of how much she makes’.....
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2RppaHM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]