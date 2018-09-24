Popular Nigerian On Air Personality, Tolu “Toolz” Oniru has said that being married is not the ultimate goal of life, stating that happiness and peace is the goal.
The OAP warned single people about letting people’s opinions make them rush into marriage. She shared a picture with the...
