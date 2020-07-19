"Black is evil, Africans should stop claiming to be black" – Pastor Oyakhilome berates BLM
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has berated the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, stating thats Africans need to stop regarding themselves as 'black'. Oyakhilome has been more outspoken on social issues in recent times since the outbreak
lailasnews.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!