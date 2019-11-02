Politics “Buhari Is Made In London” – Reno Omokri Blasts Presidency On Nigerian Goods – Nairaland

#1
The Buhari administration has been known for enforcing the Nigerian people to patronize Nigerian made goods though without much strategy to make life easier while this transition to economic growth is enforced.

Many Nigerians have tagged it a harsh move that is insensitive and inhumane but moreso, Reno Omokri …

reno.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PEyOsc

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top