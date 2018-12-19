Politics “Buhari Is Tafawa Balewa Of Our Time” – Nairaland

#1
Dr Tom Okihere, Coordinator of APC BroomPlatForm, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari shares the same attributes with Nigeria’s first prime minister, the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

Okihere made this known in Bauchi when members of the platform on tour of Bauchi State visited the tomb of the …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2A6cxL0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top