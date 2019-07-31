The politician made the appeal as he appeared before the Senate for screening as a ministerial nominee on Tuesday.
A former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has urged the senators to disregard the (uncomplimentary) names they call him on …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2YwGqSm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has urged the senators to disregard the (uncomplimentary) names they call him on …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2YwGqSm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]