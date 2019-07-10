Senator Elisha Abbo, who was caught on camera slapping a woman at an adult toy shop got into a heated argument with Senator Remi Tinubu, a member of the ad hoc committee set up to investigate the assault.
Tinubu had told Abbo that he cannot dictate the procedures the …
Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2JygBrr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Tinubu had told Abbo that he cannot dictate the procedures the …
Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2JygBrr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 21.7 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[32]