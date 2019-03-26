World “Double-your-Bitcoin” website goes viral but smells like a Ponzi scheme – Decrypt

Doubly is the latest high-yield investment program and has raised more than a few eyebrows. It offers a 300 percent return within 54 days—funds are paid out daily—and a 15 percent commission for every new person introduced.

AND it claims your funds are insured. If that’s not a warning …



