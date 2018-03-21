Submit Post Advertise

Politics "FG Lied, Boko Haram Was Paid To Release Dapchi Girls" – Sahara Reporters

Mar 21, 2018

    Contrary to the claims of two ministers of President Muhammadu Buhari, Sahara Reporters can report that a handsome ransom was paid to Boko Haram to secure the release of Dapchi girls freed by the insurgents early Wednesday morning.

    Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as well as Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali had denied that ransom was paid to Boko Haram to secure the freedom of the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in their school in Dapchi, Yobe State on 19 February


    Comments