Entertainment “Game Of Thrones”: Prequel Gets Filming Date – Plus TV Africa

#1
The most anticipated movie, “Game of Thrones” prequel gets a filming date according to HBO Programming president, Casey Bloys, who said the show will begin filming in early summer of 2019.

According to the writer and ‘Game Of Thrones’ creator, George R.R Martin, he described the prequel as nothing …



via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2TD7WrN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top