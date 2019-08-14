Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new-look team ran riot in the second half, smashing three past Kepa Arrizabalaga after Marcus Rashford had opened the scoring in the first half.
Rashford ended with a brace, while Anthony Martial...
read more via “manchester united” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2Z1Q2F2
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Rashford ended with a brace, while Anthony Martial...
read more via “manchester united” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2Z1Q2F2
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]