The Game took to Instagram to share a beautiful video of his son and daughter.
The American rapper accompanied the video with a caption that speaks of how much he loves them as they grow older then wondered how fathers can bear to abandon their children...
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Y7rnOR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The American rapper accompanied the video with a caption that speaks of how much he loves them as they grow older then wondered how fathers can bear to abandon their children...
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Y7rnOR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 4.8 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[35]