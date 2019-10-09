Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro “How I Lost An Mtn Scholarship Because Of My HOD At UNN” – Twitter User – Nairaland

#1
A Nigerian, Chukwuleta Leonard, has narrated how he lost an MTN scholarship because of his HOD at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN.

He lost the scholarship because the HOD refused to sign a document which would he needed to submit to MTN....


Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/320uIhp

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top