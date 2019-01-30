Entertainment “I’ve been able to chop a lot of women since I became famous” – Ghanaian actor, Don Little – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Diminutive Ghanaian actor, Don Little is certainly living his best life and we can confirm this, thanks to a statement he made in an interview recently.

According to the actor, who spoke in an interview with Delay on he’s been able to ‘chop’ a number of women since he came famous. …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2G024We

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top