Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has revealed that if she’s going to get married, she will marry the man of her dreams and not the man the society dreams for her.
In a new interview with TVC, the 43 year ‘ageless’ actress also revealed that she almost married someone, but it …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PQ9UX1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In a new interview with TVC, the 43 year ‘ageless’ actress also revealed that she almost married someone, but it …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PQ9UX1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]