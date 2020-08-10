"I am not your uncle" – Dino Melaye tells curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel
Controversial former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye has reacted to a Snapchat video posted by curvy Instagram model, Roman Goddess, after she called him uncle. Roman Goddess visited Dino Melaye at his hotel
