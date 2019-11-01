Politics “I Asked Oshiomhole To Contest Presidency Against OBJ In 2003, Not 2023” – Sagay – Nairaland

#1
Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) on Thursday said some mischievous persons are trying to misinterpret what Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said about him as regards running for the presidency.

Oshimohole, while addressing journalists …

sagay.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JC5kaE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[102]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top