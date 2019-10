On Tuesday October 15, 2019, Kafayat Sanni made history when she became the first female fighter pilot in the 55-year-old history of the Nigerian Air Force.She was decorated alongside 12 new fighter pilots at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja. Kayafat Sanni emerged the overall best pilot at the NAF …Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/33Lt0AM Get More Nigeria Metro News