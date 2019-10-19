Justforex_nb_campaign

On Tuesday October 15, 2019, Kafayat Sanni made history when she became the first female fighter pilot in the 55-year-old history of the Nigerian Air Force.

She was decorated alongside 12 new fighter pilots at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja. Kayafat Sanni emerged the overall best pilot at the NAF …

