Entertainment “I can act naked if the price is right” – Teddy A – YabaLeftOnline

Featured Thread #1
Big Brother Naija former housemate, Teddy A has stated that he has no issue whatsoever acting naked in movies. The singer made it known in an interview with Sunday Scoop that he has no issues acting nude should he be well paid.

In his own words: “How much are they …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2NurISe

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top