Featured Thread #1
Big Brother Naija former housemate, Teddy A has stated that he has no issue whatsoever acting naked in movies. The singer made it known in an interview with Sunday Scoop that he has no issues acting nude should he be well paid.
In his own words: “How much are they …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2NurISe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In his own words: “How much are they …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2NurISe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]