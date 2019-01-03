A young lady has got herself trending on social media after saying she doesn’t associate with broke guys.
According to the lady, she can only date a guy who can boast on having 30 billion in his bank account. “I don’t date broke Guys. So before i date you?Make …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Vsu75k
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the lady, she can only date a guy who can boast on having 30 billion in his bank account. “I don’t date broke Guys. So before i date you?Make …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Vsu75k
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]