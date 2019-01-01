"in my years in politics, I have not seen this kind of crowd before. " When there is no security or peace there can be no development.
"Who has been defending us? Is it not Governor Ortom? " Governor Ortom, we shall vote for you for standing for us. …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VpLu6q
Get More Nigeria Political News
"Who has been defending us? Is it not Governor Ortom? " Governor Ortom, we shall vote for you for standing for us. …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2VpLu6q
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[109]