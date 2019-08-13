Singer Iceberg Slim has written a public apology to his ex, actor Juliet Ibrahim. Iceberg Slim began by thanking Juliet, who confirmed their breakup last October, for everything. “You loved me unconditionally, even at my lowest points, and only wanted honesty and love in return. Unfortunately, I’ve failed you,” he said. …
