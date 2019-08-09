26-year-old entrepreneur and daughter of Nigeria’s Vice President, Kiki Osinbajo took to her Instagram page to reminisce about her journey as an entrepreneur and plan to launch her third business.
Kiki admitted to have been born with a silver spoon, she, however, said no one can deny the …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YSE7cj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Kiki admitted to have been born with a silver spoon, she, however, said no one can deny the …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YSE7cj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]