Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky is at it again in his latest Instagram post. The cross-dresser has called on all the girls on his Instagram page to come to his help as he is short of pants and bras.
He shared a text-picture on his …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/327j6bp
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He shared a text-picture on his …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/327j6bp
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]