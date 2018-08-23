Metro “I was born as a boy but right now, I am changing to a beautiful lady” — Crossdresser, Jay Bugatti - YabaLeftOnline

#1
We call him Bobrisky’s brother.. Even though he says he doesn’t want to be referred to as that.. But then, Meet Jay Bugatti, if you haven’t..

He’s another delectable Nigerian cross-dresser living his life. He posted the photo above on his Instagram page and captioned it..

“I was born as a BOY yeah! But right now I am changing to a beautiful lady… All thanks to my dearie”​



READ MORE HERE
 
[117]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top